Russian Forces Aim to Capture Chasiv Yar by May 9, Says Ukraine's Top Commander

KYIV - Ukraine 's top commander said on Sunday Russia n forces aimed to capture the town of Chasiv Yar by May 9, setting the stage for an important battle for control of high ground in the east where Russia is focusing its assaults.

Kyiv's brigades were holding back the assaults in the Donetsk region for now and had been reinforced with ammunition, drones and electronic warfare devices, he said in a statement on the Telegram messenger. It is unclear where that attack would come, but Russia has focused its attacking efforts in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine now faces manpower challenges and artillery shell shortages, aggravated by a long delay in vital U.S. military assistance that has been stalled in Congress for months.

