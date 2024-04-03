Russian Defence Minister Warns France Against Sending Troops to Ukraine

Russia's defence minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call. Moscow is ready to take part in talks to end the conflict.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNationalNews / 🏆 82. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian defence ministry says talks with French minister show readiness for Ukraine dialogueExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Ukraine says Russian strike hit Ukraine's largest dam during mass strike on energy infrastructureExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Russia’s Lavrov tells newspaper that Ukraine peace plan is pointlessRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Ukraine’s peace proposal based on unacceptable notions

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Israel defence minister warns that 'price for action against Israel will be heavy one'Israel defence minister warns that 'price for action against Israel will be heavy one'

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Latvian defence minister says he's been assured Canada will meet NATO spending targetsLatvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds says he’s been assured by his Canadian counterpart that Canada plans to meet the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Germany could spend up to 9 billion euros more on defence from 2028, minister saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »