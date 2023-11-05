Russia Successfully Test Launches Nuclear-Powered Submarine

Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine, Imperator Alexander III, successfully test launched the Bulava ballistic missile. The missile, designed to carry nuclear warheads, hit a target thousands of kilometers away on the Kamchatka peninsula. President Vladimir Putin has been advocating for Russia to maintain its nuclear deterrent amidst growing security threats and strained relations with the West.

