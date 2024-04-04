Russia says no intention of conflict with NATO despite worsening relations

Russia-NATO relations are worsening but Moscow has no intention of entering a conflict with a NATO country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview published on Thursday. In comments to mark NATO's 75th anniversary, Grushko told Russian state news agency RIA that relations were"predictably and deliberately" deteriorating, and all channels of dialogue between Moscow and the alliance had been brought to a"critical zero" level by Washington and Brussels.

"Is the military bloc ready for an open conflict with Russia? You need to ask the NATO members themselves. In any case, we have no such intentions regarding the member countries of the alliance," Grushko said. President Vladimir Putin launched what he called his"special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022 with the stated aim of preventing NATO from expanding its footprint close to Russi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple victims of Moscow attack including children are in serious condition, Russian officials sayTwenty-two victims of the Russia concert hall attack that killed more than 130 people remain in serious condition in the hospital, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday, according to state news agency Tass. Two of them are children, it said.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Russian rouble hits one-week low vs dollar after deadly Moscow attackExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Russian officials say dozens killed in Moscow concert hall attackRussian authorities said security was tightened at Moscow’s airports and railway stations, while the Moscow mayor cancelled all mass gatherings scheduled for the weekend.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Multiple gunmen open fire at Moscow concert hall, Russian media report plumes of smoke above venueSmoke rises above the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024.

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »

Gunmen in combat fatigues open fire at Moscow concert hall, Russian news agencies saySeveral gunmen in combat fatigues burst into a big concert hall in Moscow on Friday and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people, Russian media said.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Russian-Canadian Pussy Riot activist sentenced to eight years for Ukraine ‘war fakes’ by Moscow courtPytor Verzilov has posted frequent criticism on social media of Russia’s war in Ukraine, including videos showing mass graves in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »