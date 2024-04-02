Russia’s Seaborne Crude Exports Surge to the Highest This Year

Russia’s seaborne crude exports have surged to the highest level this year, as the country takes advantage of the recent increase in oil prices. The increase in exports is also attributed to the easing of production cuts by OPEC+ countries.

Russia's oil exports have been a major source of revenue for the country, and the recent surge in exports is expected to boost its economy. However, the increase in exports may put pressure on global oil prices, as it adds to the already oversupplied market.

