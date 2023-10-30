Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu walks down from the podium after speaking at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, in Beijing, on Oct. 30.Russia’s defence minister accused the United States on Monday of fuelling geopolitical tensions to uphold its “global dominance by any means” and warned of the risk of confrontation between nuclear-armed countries.

Shoigu’s speech followed that of Zhang Youxia, China’s second-ranking military official and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, who opened the three-day event in the absence of former defence minister Gen. Li Shangfu, who would have normally hosted the event.

The Beijing event, attended by military representatives from dozens of countries, is an occasion for China to project regional leadership and boost military co-operation. The U.S. is represented by a delegation led by Xanthi Carras, the Defense Department’s leading official on China. headtopics.com

China suspended military communication with the U.S. in August 2022 to show its displeasure over a visit by former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

He also urged for “an immediate ceasefire” in the latest Israel-Hamas war, sparked by the Palestinian militant group’s deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel, and called for a “resumption of peace talks” between Israel and the Palestinians. headtopics.com