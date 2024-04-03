Russell leads Lakers past Raptors; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14. Eflin, Paredes lead Rays over Rangers. Marsh throws seven dominant innings, Garcia has three RBIs to lead Royals past Orioles. Veteran Harris says he'll be ready for start of Riders camp. Dumoulin-Duguary carries army experience into football with sights set on CFL draft. Linebacker Dublanko shares Singleton's advice, and participating in the CFL draft combine.

Loud offseason gets louder for Chad Kelly after social media video. Duke coach-in-waiting Scheyer: Goal is to 'win the whole damn thing' for Krzyzewski. Sinner tops Dimitrov for Miami Open title. Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe reach Miami Open doubles semifinals. PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - R

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14TORONTO — D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14TORONTO — D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto’s losing skid stretches to 14D’Angelo Russell scores 25 points as Los Angeles Lakers beat Toronto 128-111 to hand Raptors 14th consecutive loss

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games. Anthony Davis had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »