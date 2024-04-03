Head Topics

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14

  • 📰 TSN_Sports
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 16 sec. here
  • 35 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 125%
  • Publisher: 51%

Sports News

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Russell, defeated the Toronto Raptors, extending Toronto's losing streak to 14 games. In other sports news, Eflin and Paredes led the Tampa Bay Rays to victory over the Texas Rangers, while Marsh's dominant pitching and Garcia's three RBIs helped the Kansas City Royals defeat the Baltimore Orioles. Veteran Harris announced his readiness for the start of the Riders camp, and Dumoulin-Duguary, a former army member, aims to enter the CFL draft. Linebacker Dublanko shares advice from Singleton and participates in the CFL draft combine. Chad Kelly faces more attention after a controversial social media video. Duke coach-in-waiting Scheyer expresses his goal of winning for Krzyzewski. Sinner wins the Miami Open title against Dimitrov, and Canada's Dabrowski and Routliffe reach the doubles semifinals. The PGA Texas Children's Houston Open continues.

Russell, Lakers, Raptors, Toronto, Losing Streak, Eflin, Paredes, Rays, Rangers, Marsh, Garcia, Royals, Orioles, Harris, Riders Camp, Dumoulin-Duguary, Army, CFL Draft, Linebacker Dublanko, Singleton, Chad Kelly, Social Media, Duke, Scheyer, Krzyzewski, Sinner, Dimitrov, Miami Open, Dabrowski, Routliffe, Doubles, PGA, Texas Children's Houston Open

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14. Eflin, Paredes lead Rays over Rangers. Marsh throws seven dominant innings, Garcia has three RBIs to lead Royals past Orioles. Veteran Harris says he'll be ready for start of Riders camp. Dumoulin-Duguary carries army experience into football with sights set on CFL draft. Linebacker Dublanko shares Singleton's advice, and participating in the CFL draft combine.

Loud offseason gets louder for Chad Kelly after social media video. Duke coach-in-waiting Scheyer: Goal is to 'win the whole damn thing' for Krzyzewski. Sinner tops Dimitrov for Miami Open title. Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe reach Miami Open doubles semifinals. PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - R

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 80. in CA
 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14TORONTO — D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games.
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14TORONTO — D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto’s losing skid stretches to 14D’Angelo Russell scores 25 points as Los Angeles Lakers beat Toronto 128-111 to hand Raptors 14th consecutive loss
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games. Anthony Davis had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday.
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »