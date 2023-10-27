Rural carbon tax rebate doubling: While N.L. Liberal MP who voted against carbon tax happy with changes, Conservative leader wants it gone completely

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador can expect a reduced impact from the federal government's carbon tax, and a little more money in their pockets, due to recent changes announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Currently, Newfoundland and Labrador residents receive a quarterly credit of $164 for an individual; $82 for a spouse or common-law partner; $41 per child under 19; and $82 for the first child in a single-parent family.

The rural top-up increase will begin in April 2024, when the government will double the Climate Action Incentive Payments rural top-up rate from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.An additional payment, at the previous lower rate, is scheduled for January 2024. headtopics.com

The federal government also announced a heat pump program and heating oil tax pause that's being piloted in Atlantic Canada. It's expected that the heating oil tax pause for homes and small businesses will begin in about two weeks and will continue until March 31, 2027.

There will also be help for people in Atlantic Canada to switch over to heat pumps. The program will offer an upfront payment of $250 to low- to median-income households making the switch from oil based heat.Pierre Poilievre makes a his entrance to a press conference held on October 27 in St. John's, flanked by 'Axe the Tax' signs. - Cameron Kilfoy/The Telegram.In response to these changes, Poilievre held a press conference in St. John's on Oct. headtopics.com

Poilievre also criticized Trudeau's carbon tax policies, particularly the impact on rural communities.Pierre Poilievre addresses the press during a conference, accompanied by Clifford Small, shadow minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. - Cameron Kilfoy/The Telegram."This is a scam designed to trick oil-heating households into voting for him one more time before he can hit them with his big tax hike," said Poilievre.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Bulk water price increase hanging rural Kingston residents out to dryUtilities Kingston announced the price of purchasing bulk water will be increasing by over 60% at the start of the new year Read more ⮕

Mike Johnson, a staunch Louisiana conservative, is elected House speaker as GOP moves past chaosRepublicans eagerly elected Rep. Mike Johnson as U.S. House speaker Wednesday, elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the seat of U.S. power and ending for now the political chaos in their majority. Read more ⮕

VIDEO: IHIT investigating fatal explosion in rural LangleyFuel tanks were burning when fire and police arrived at scene Read more ⮕

Suspect In Judge Slaying Found Dead In Rural MarylandThe man was believed to be angry about losing custody of his children. Read more ⮕

Suspect in killing of judge who presided over divorce case found dead in rural MarylandWILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Maryland judge last week was found dead Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Read more ⮕

Suspect in killing of judge who presided over divorce case found dead in rural MarylandWILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Maryland judge last week was found dead Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Read more ⮕