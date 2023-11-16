Rumours swirl around Calgary Flames as NHL trade deadline approaches

Defenceman Nikita Zadorov’s name is not the only one circulating in the rumour mill in Calgary these days, but between now and the NHL trade deadline in March the Flames will have to handle the external noise that comes with pending free agents and an expected roster reset, Salim Valji writes.

Gerrit Cole was a unanimous winner of his first American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, and Blake Snell took the National League honor in becoming the seventh hurler to earn baseball’s top pitching prize in both leagues.Major League Baseball's competition committee is weighing a proposal that would reduce the pitch clock with runners on base from 20 seconds to 18 next season, aiming to reverse a late-season trend that saw the average time of game increase by seven minutes, sources told ESPN.Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf.Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy will be out six to eight weeks with a lower body injury, the NHL team announced Wednesda

DAİLYFACEOFF: Trade Rumors Surrounding Calgary FlamesThe Calgary Flames are facing trade rumors as the team is in need of a reset. Nikita Zadorov's trade request is just the beginning, with other potential trade assets including Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Jacob Markstrom, and Dan Vladar.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Markstrom's Stellar Performance Leads Flames to Victory Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom's outstanding performance helps his team secure a 2-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

CALGARYHERALD: NHL Explores New Options for Neck Protection After Tragic DeathRod Pasma, the NHL's vice-president of hockey operations, is reviewing new options for neck protection after a death from a skate cut in England. He presented cut-resistant equipment options to NHL general managers, stating that there are now at least 10 options for wrist and base layer protection and 12 more for socks.

TORONTOSTAR: Chris Boucher receives ceremonial gold chain after Raptors' victoryChris Boucher was awarded the ceremonial gold chain with the Raptors logo after their victory over the Wizards. Pascal Siakam, who scored 39 points, was considered the player of the game, but Boucher's energy off the bench was praised. The chain symbolizes the team's motto and rewards a special contribution to the team's culture and identity.

CALGARYSUN: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting at Calgary strip mallA 14-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder following Monday’s deadly daylight shooting at a Marlborough Park strip mall. The two were arrested after they fled the scene in a truck and were later seen entering separate residences in the southeast community of Dover. The fifth shooting in less than a week, occurred around 2 p.m. outside the Save-On Foods store at the TransCanada shopping centre. Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the homicide unit said police believe the targeted incident is connected to another shooting in the past week, but “which one specifically, we’re still working on that.” He added that police will also investigate the two suspects, who can’t be named to protect the identity of the 14-year-old under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Gregson told media the public faces an increased risk with rising gang violence, while adding police are also exploring whether criminals are exploiting minors to commit serious crimes.

NATİONALPOST: CPP Investments head pitches Calgary business crowd on benefits of staying in CPPUnited States Treasuries fell after a surge that put global bonds on the verge of erasing their 2023 losses, with traders weighing mixed readings on U.S. retail sales andTwo-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, climbed five basis points to about 4.9 per cent. Stocks edged higher, following a rally that was turbocharged by short covering and bets the Fed’s tightening cycle is over. Target Corp. soared on earnings that beat forecasts as the big-box retailer recovers from its recent profit-busting pileup of merchandise. U.S. retail sales slowed in October and prior months were revised higher, suggesting some resiliency going into the holiday season. Prices paid to U.S. producers unexpectedly declined by the most since April 2020, adding to evidence that inflationary pressures are abating across the economy. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.25 per cent to 4,508.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.25 per cent to 34,914.60 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0

