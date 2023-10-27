Rugby-England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWirePARIS (Reuters) - England held off a spirited Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to take third place at the Rugby World Cup on Friday for a measure of consolation after the disappointment of their narrow semi-final defeat last week.

The boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference as both sides scored two tries apiece but the England captain was unerringly accurate as he put over four penalties and two conversions, for a tally of 16 points, to ensure his team edged the match.

England looked to put behind them the disappointment of their 16-15 loss to South Africa in last Saturday's semi in Paris as they raced into a 13-point lead and were 16-10 ahead at halftime but they allowed Argentina to close the gap to three points in an error-strewn second half. headtopics.com

It was the first time England had taken the bronze medal at the World Cup after winning the 2003 tournament and finishing runners-up on three other occasions.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Rugby-Different feel as England Argentina meet again in bronze finalExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Scrutiny on Curry overshadows England-Argentina in Rugby World Cup third-place gameEnglish flanker Tom Curry in spotlight leading up to bronze-medal game at Rugby World Cup Read more ⮕

Canadian women’s rugby team looks to end losing streak against top-ranked England.Canadian women’s rugby coach Kevin Rouet says his team is capable of knocking off top-ranked England Read more ⮕

Top-ranked England continues rugby mastery over Canada women with 45-12 winHooker Lark Atkin-Davies scored four tries from the back of the driving maul as top-ranked England continued its mastery over No. 4 Canada, winning 45-12 Friday at the WXV women's rugby tournament. Read more ⮕

Top-ranked England continues rugby mastery over Canada women with 45-12 winDUNEDIN, New Zealand — Hooker Lark Atkin-Davies scored four tries from the back of the driving maul as top-ranked England continued its mastery over No. 4 Canada, winning 45-12 Friday at the WXV women's rugby tournament. Read more ⮕

Top-ranked England continues rugby mastery over Canada women with 45-12 winDUNEDIN, New Zealand — Hooker Lark Atkin-Davies scored four tries from the back of the driving maul as top-ranked England continued its mastery over No. 4 Canada, winning 45-12 Friday at the WXV women's rugby tournament. Read more ⮕