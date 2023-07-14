Rory McIlroy Resigns from PGA Tour Board Amid Saudi Arabia Deal

Rory McIlroy resigned from the PGA Tour board on Tuesday, an abrupt move that comes as the tour is trying to finalize an agreement to create a new commercial enterprise involving Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. McIlroy did not mention his decision earlier in the day at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, though one comment was telling about his three years on the board during some of the tour’s most turbulent times.

Asked if he liked having a seat the table, McIlroy said, “Not particularly, no. Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years.” In a statement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and board chairman Ed Herlihy thanked McIlroy for his dedication and commitment the last five years – two years on the Player Advisory Council, one as PAC chairman who sat in on board meetings, and the last two years as the first international player to serve on the boar

