Rory McIlroy Calls Split in Men's Golf Game Unsustainable

The split in the men’s game between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf is unsustainable and will not benefit anyone in the long term, Rory McIlroy told Golf Monthly on Tuesday. The four-time major champion said it was disheartening as a competitor to see the best golfers play in separate tours for most of the year. “There needs to be a correction.
I think what’s happening is not sustainable right now, so something needs to happen to try to bring it all back together so we can all move forward so we don’t have this division that’s sort of ongoing,” McIlroy said. “They keep going down those different paths and I just don’t see how that benefits anyone in the long run... I think (it’s) a shame for the overall game of gol
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
McIlroy supports Monahan, but looking for changes in golfFour-time major champion threw his support behind the embattled leader of the PGA Tour on Wednesday, Bob Weeks writes.
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »