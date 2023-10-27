Romania reports H5N1 bird flu among backyard poultry

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWirePARIS (Reuters) - Romania has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, among poultry in the south of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.

The virus was detected in a flock of 120 backyard poultry in the village of Tiganesti near the border with Bulgaria, causing the death of 28 birds, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Romanian authorities.

