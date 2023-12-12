Rolls-Royce Gets Boost From Fitch With Investment Grade in Sight

Rolls-Royce has received a boost from Fitch Ratings, as the credit rating agency upgraded the company's outlook to positive, bringing it closer to investment grade status. Fitch cited Rolls-Royce's improved financial performance and cost-cutting measures as reasons for the upgrade. This news comes as Rolls-Royce continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.





