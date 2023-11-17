Rogers turns on cell service at remaining TTC subway stations for its own customers. Toronto police to unveil results of drug seizure investigation Project Finito. NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments. Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds. Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.

A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war

CTVTORONTO: TTC Passenger Assaulted on Subway Train, Suspects at LargeThree suspects are being sought after a TTC passenger was assaulted on a subway train. The police have released surveillance footage of the suspects and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

CTVTORONTO: Toronto Police to Announce Results of Drug Seizure InvestigationToronto police will announce the results of a drug seizure investigation called Project Finito , which investigated the importation and distribution of illicit drugs in the Greater Toronto Area.

TORONTOSTAR: Inside the ‘industrial’ labour trafficking ring run by a seemingly ordinary momA seemingly ordinary mom ran an “industrial” labour trafficking ring. An inside look into Toronto’s pipeline of worker exploitation and part one of our series: The landlady. StarInvestigation by SaraMojtehedz & rachelmendleson

CTVTORONTO: Woman charged with arson following three-alarm fire in TorontoA woman has been charged with arson following a three-alarm fire in the city’s east end on Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set.

GLOBALNATİONAL: Toronto Raptors Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 130-111Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder lead the Toronto Raptors to a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with a score of 130-111. Siakam referred to the upcoming games as 'must-win games' after a three-game losing streak. The Raptors showcased strong defensive rebounding and high-level commitment on the defensive end.

CP24: Gina Kingsbury and Troy Ryan Lead Toronto's PWHL Training CampGina Kingsbury and Troy Ryan, who led Canada to consecutive world women's hockey championships and Olympic gold, are now focusing on the training camp of Toronto's entry in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

