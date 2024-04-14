Rockies vs Blue Jays: Varsho's Grand Slam Decides the Game

Rockies 3 Blue Jays 5 That was a fun game. It was decided on one swing of the bat, Daulton Varsho’s grand slam . But that wasn’t all of it. Yariel Rodríguez was terrific. 3.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. He was in control almost all the way through his 11 outs. There was a bit of trouble when he was tiring, but he was a ton of fun to watch. He had 2 strikeouts in the first inning and another in the second.
Chad Green threw a perfect eighth with 2 strikeouts, and Yimi Garcia struck out the side in the ninth, picking up his first save of the season. He was dominant. The Jays did all their scoring in the first inning: Unfortunately, that would be the end of our scoring. We had 9 hits. Springer and Bichette each had 2. O-fers for Vogelbach and Brian Serven. IKF made a terrific catch on a line drive and then led off the next inning with a double.
