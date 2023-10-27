Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down

The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

Movie reviews: 'The Killer' is a slick, stylish thriller and a welcome return to the genre for David Fincher This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Killer,' 'Five Nights at Freddy's,' 'Pain Hustlers' and 'Freelance.'Huawei reports its revenue inched higher in January-September despite U.S. sanctions

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies said its revenue edged higher in the first three quarters of the year, even as it grappled with U.S. sanctions that have hindered both its sales and its purchases of advanced technology.Having operated 171 stores in her company's 27 years in business, Indigo's latest location may seem unremarkable but for Heather Reisman, it's the first stage of a comeback -- for herself and her beloved empire. headtopics.com

A leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods.There are some serious complaints being aired by a handful of Miami women's basketball players. For example, finding good poutine in South Florida isn't easy. Ketchup-flavoured potato chips aren't in most stores. And the inability to start a day with coffee from Tim Hortons is a real problem.

General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers. headtopics.com

Read more:

CTVNews »

What leaders can learn from Paul Sun-Hyung LeeIn a little over a decade, the Kim’s Convenience star’s acting career has gone from struggle to stratosphere Read more ⮕

What We Know About Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Robert CardCard is wanted by police after a shooting that left 18 dead. According to a state law enforcement bulletin, he previously threatened to shoot up a U.S. Army base. Read more ⮕

Kris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian Is Her 'Biggest Regret'Jaz Tolliver is a Trends Reporter for the HuffPost. Previously, she was a Reporter/News Producer for the USA Today Network, where her stories ran across digital and print platforms among newspapers in 43 U.S. states. Jaz has written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, and more. Read more ⮕

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Pleads For Secret Service Protection After Stalker Invades Home GroundsRon Dicker is a general assignment reporter at HuffPost. He has covered sports, entertainment and many other beats in his journalism career, and has lived in New York City for more than 20 years. Read more ⮕

Vancouver man pleads guilty to role in crash that killed 2 UBC studentsTim Carl Robert Goerner admitted to 2 counts of dangerous driving causing death Read more ⮕

Child neglect sentencing delayed for mother of 6-year-old who shot teacherA sentencing hearing for the mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia has been delayed until December. Read more ⮕