Road closures will happen on MR 55 in Copper Cliff next week

Vale advises that the work to remove decommissioned power lines over Municipal Road 55 near Copper Cliff will result in a series of brief (20-minute) road closures between October 31 and November 2, next week.

The work is a follow up to previous closures that happened at the end of September to allow for the installation of new high voltage power lines across MR 55. A Vale news release said it is expected that six road closures will occur at different times.

The work is happening in an area about 800 metres west of the intersection of Power Street and MR 55 in Copper Cliff. Vale said road signs have been posted in both directions to warn automobile traffic of the upcoming road closures. headtopics.com

Traffic will be controlled by the Greater Sudbury Police Services. Lane restrictions will be in place to minimize the disruptions, said a news release from Vale.

