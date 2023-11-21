Risks in RFPs: A Burden for Contractors

I have had numerous conversations this year with both owners and contractors related to the amount of risk being passed on to the contractors in RFPs. It is getting to the point that, as a contractor or subcontractor, many RFPs from specific owners are just not worth bidding. To cover all the risks that are being imposed on the contractor, some bids could be double the cost from the original estimate to cover all the unknown risk factors.

No municipality wishes to pay more than the market price for what it buys, but insufficient thought concerning what risk factors are put into the RFP or tender documents can have an overwhelming cost implication.In general, construction prices directly affect the costs incurred in completing the proposed project, plus allowances for the specific risk associated with the contract, the general business risk and profit. The allocation of risk under a contract largely flows from the terms in which the contract is drafte





