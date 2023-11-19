HEAD TOPICS

Rising temperatures linked to mental health deaths; data breach affects public service members; espionage allegations dismissed; cancer patient erases medical debt

This news article discusses the correlation between rising temperatures and an increase in deaths among individuals with mental health problems. It also highlights a recent data breach that has affected current and former public service employees, RCMP members, and military personnel. Additionally, Global Affairs Canada dismisses allegations of espionage against Canadian Michael Kovrig. Lastly, the article mentions a cancer patient in New York City who has raised enough funds to eliminate millions of dollars in medical debt.

Security, International Relations, Temperature, Mental Health, Deaths, Data Breach, Public Service, RCMP, Military, Espionage, Global Affairs Canada, Michael Kovrig, Cancer Patient, Medical Debt

As Earth's temperature rises, so do deaths among people with mental health problems. Current and former public service, RCMP, military members affected by data breach, federal government warns. Global Affairs Canada dismisses espionage allegations against Canadian Michael Kovrig. A cancer patient in New York City raises funds to erase millions in medical debt.

