Dyan Solomon, who owns three restaurants in the city, said that in the past, Montreal's famously low rents meant chefs could open their own places, and restaurants were able to thrive in part because customers had the disposable income to eat out.

"That's really sad and depressing, but it looks a little bit like ... that is what will happen," she said. "I don't see how it can't. You're not going to pay $40 for a sandwich." Solomon, who also owns Foxy, west of downtown, and Un Po Di Piu in Old Montreal, has built a reputation for working with local suppliers. She is committed to maintaining the quality of her food, but she said others might be tempted to use lower-quality ingredients to keep their prices stable.

Those loans have to be repaid by Jan. 18 in order for businesses to have some of the loan forgiven, a deadline recently pushed back from Dec. 31. Despite the economic headwinds, new restaurants are still opening in Montreal. Andrew Whibley and Pablo Rojas, who recently opened Bar Dominion in downtown Montreal, say their new establishment was shaped by the economic climate. headtopics.com

"It's only doable because we have the chance of being downtown, where we know we'll be able to hit the volume that we need to still make ends meet," Rojas said. "But if you were to do that on a smaller scale, I'm not sure it would be possible."

Rojas said he’d like to see the federal government forgive the loans and look at them as a one-time cost necessary to keep businesses afloat and protect jobs. Montreal food writer J.P. Karwacki said he’s noticed rising restaurant prices, as well as restaurants adapting by cutting back their opening hours, though he hasn't noticed a decline in the quality of the dishes. headtopics.com

