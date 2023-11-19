Rising Home Insurance Premiums in Florida Pose Challenges for Canadian Buyers

Home insurance premiums in Florida are projected to rise by 40% this year, making it more expensive and harder to obtain for both foreign and domestic buyers. This is adding to the already increasing costs of owning property in Florida, which is becoming less affordable for Canadian buyers. The rising cost of home insurance is now surpassing mortgage payments as the most significant expense of owning property in Florida.
This raises the question of whether escaping the northern winter is worth the financial burden. Canadians have traditionally been strong investors in Florida real estate, but the increasing costs are making it less accessible
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 24. / 65,52 Read more »
Rising new-vehicle inventory means Canadian dealers need to get back to sellingpAs the Canadian auto industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and global shortage of semiconductors, the “glory years” of high margins and lineups for vehicles might be in the rearview mirror./p
Source: AutoNewsCanada - 🏆 24. / 65,52 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 24. / 65,52 Read more »
Korea, Japan relationships essential amid rising India, China tensions, says head of Canadian Chamber of CommerceAhead of major trade meetings in both Korea and Japan, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Perrin Beatty spoke to iPolitics about his priorities for the visits.
Source: iPoliticsCA - 🏆 24. / 65,52 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 24. / 65,52 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 24. / 65,52 Read more »