Rising Costs of Fertility Treatment in Canada

Fertility treatment costs are rising in Canada, putting pressure on those hoping to start a family. The previous tax credit of up to $8,000 for $20,000 spent on treatment is being expanded to offer $16,000 per year for $40,000 spent.

Eligible expenses now include surrogates, donors' medical expenses, and payments to fertility clinics and donor banks.

