Rising Cost of Living Leaves Canadian Family Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities

Tara Saunders relies on a medley of donations and food banks to keep her kids fed but still finds herself stretched so thin in recent months that she skips meals. Tara Saunders says she had enough money to pay for her bills and groceries for her family before the COVID-19 pandemic. But the rising cost of living in recent years has put the basics out of her reach. (Danny Arsenault/CBC) Tara Saunders sits in her kitchen.

Her house on Bell Island, in Newfoundland's Conception Bay, is surrounded by thin layers of snow. Here, she takes care of her family of five and the pets that roam from room to room. In the past few years, what's been running through her mind is how to sustain the modest life she's built here. "Before COVID, I used to go to Walmart and fill my purse with school snacks," Saunders said. "Groceries cost me a fraction of what it does today." She and her husband have been living on income support ever since he had to leave work because of medical issues. The money was enough to buy the necessities and treat her family from time to time, she say





