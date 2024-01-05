Rise in Cases of Invasive Group A Streptococcus Among Children

Cases of invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) have been on the rise in the past year, particularly among children. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has reported higher disease activity in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic years. iGAS is a priority for monitoring and control, and must be reported to public health authorities. The bacteria can cause deeper infections when they enter the bloodstream.

Respiratory viruses like influenza, COVID-19, and RSV can increase the risk of strep A infection





