Ringette players hoping to grow game as world championships take over WinSport

WinSport is home to the World Ringette Championships as dozens of players from Canada, the U.S. and Europe go for gold. As Moses Woldu explains, a number of Canadians are doing their part to put the game on a higher platform.

