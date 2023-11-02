Ringette players hoping to grow game as world championships take over WinSport

As Moses Woldu explains, a number of Canadians are doing their part to put the game on a higher platform.WinSport is home to the World Ringette Championships as dozens of players from Canada, the U.S. and Europe go for gold. As Moses Woldu explains, a number of Canadians are doing their part to put the game on a higher platform.8 hours ago4 days ago7 hours ago14 months ago

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Gushue, Einarson earn big wins at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsBrad Gushue beats New Zealand’s Anton Hood 8-2 at Pan Continental Curling Championships

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Top cross country athletes compete at school provincial championships in Cape BretonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Surging Einarson rocks New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKELOWNA, B.C. — Kerri Einarson made Halloween extra scary for her New Zealand opponents on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships at Kelowna Curling Club. The skip from Gimli, Man.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Surging Einarson rocks New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKELOWNA, B.C. — Kerri Einarson made Halloween extra scary for her New Zealand opponents on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships at Kelowna Curling Club. The skip from Gimli, Man.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Kerri Einarson leads Canada to victory over New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKerri Einarson and her Canadian team dominated their match against New Zealand, winning 10-1 in six ends. Canada improved to 3-1 in the women's round robin standings.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Kerri Einarson Leads Canada to Victory at Pan Continental Curling ChampionshipsKerri Einarson and her team from Canada dominate their match against New Zealand, winning 10-1 in six ends. Canada improves to 3-1 in the women's round robin standings.

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕