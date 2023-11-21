Right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina's presidency

What many deemed impossible just months ago is reality: Right-wing populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina’s presidency. The fiery freshman lawmaker’s victory Sunday night has thrust the country into the unknown regarding how extreme his policies will be following a campaign in which he revved a chainsaw to symbolically cut the state down to size. With almost all votes tallied, Milei handily beat Economy Minister Sergio Massa, 55.7% to 44.3%.

Milei won all but three of the nation’s 24 provinces, and Massa conceded even before the electoral authority began announcing the preliminary results. Milei, 53, a libertarian economist, started to outline some of his planned policies on Monday morning. He said in a radio interview that would quickly move forward with plans to privatize state-run media outlets he received negative coverage from during his campaign and which he deemed “a covert ministry of propaganda





calgarysun » / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Massa-Milei Runoff in Argentina Is Investors’ Worst-Case Scenario for BondsWall Street is bracing for more losses on Argentina’s sovereign bonds after Sunday’s presidential ballot sent the contest to a second round between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and libertarian outsider Javier Milei — the scenario that investors had feared most.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Argentina’s Money Machine and Fear Were All It Took to Stop Milei’s SurgeJavier Milei truly believed he would celebrate turning 53 by winning Argentina’s presidency in the first round. The ballroom in a traditional yet démodé hotel in downtown Buenos Aires was thrumming to club beats and glowing in his signature campaign purple. Guests had been flown from around the world to toast the upset.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

How Massa Halted Milei’s Momentum: Argentina Election TakeawaysOnce again, Argentina proved that when it comes to politics, expect the unexpected. The government’s candidate, Sergio Massa, didn’t just come out top in Sunday’s election, he came close to winning the presidency outright.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Argentina vote headed for runoff between ruling Peronist and radical MileiExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Argentina vote headed for runoff between ruling Peronist and radical MileiExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Argentina's Election: Massa's Gradual Approach Versus Milei's Radical PlansTop presidential candidates face off in November with completely opposite proposals to pull Latin America's second-largest economy from the brink of abyss.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »