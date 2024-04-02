Richmond Supermarket Owner Frustrated with Ongoing Theft

A Richmond supermarket owner said she is frustrated with regular theft from her store and feels there are no efficient measures to stop it. Cindy Zhang and her husband opened New Empire Supermarket on No. 3 Road in 2017 and it has become popular among locals. However, the store is often also visited by shoplifters. “They come in and fill the shopping basket with expensive groceries, such as high-quality beef and fish packs, and run out of the door when they see a chance,” said Zhang.

She said some of her stolen goods have been spotted for sale in the underground market. “We lose a couple hundred (dollars) of goods in one basket and every month, products that are worth thousands of dollars are stolen from our supermarket.” Zhang said some thieves have clever tactics, such as hiding more valuable products at the bottom of their shopping bags and only paying for the cheaper items on the top

