Rice University Cancels Parties on Campus After Underwear-Themed Party Ends in Hospitalizations

Rice University in Houston, Texas canceled parties on campus through spring break after an underwear and lingerie-themed party ended with seven students in the hospital. The university’s student newspaper, the Rice Thresher, reported that the Night of Decadence party held at a residential college on campus was shut down early on Oct. 29 due to the presence of campus police and medics. As a result, campus wide public parties are being canceled through spring break, which runs from March 9-17.

