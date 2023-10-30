Revvity cuts annual forecast on weak demand for diagnostics, contract research

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWire(Reuters) - Revvity Inc cut its full-year sales and revenue forecasts after missing Wall Street estimates for third-quarter results, hurt by weak demand for its supplies to life science researchers and diagnostic solutions.

A rise in interest rates has squeezed funding for drug developments by biotech companies running low on cash, weighing on demand for contract research services and lab equipment offered by Revvity.The company now expects its annual revenue to be between $2.72 billion and $2.74 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. It also fell short of analysts' average estimate of $2.83 billion, according to LSEG estimates.

Revvity also lowered its forecast for annual adjusted profit to the range of $4.53 per share to $4.57 per share from $4.70 per share to $4.90 per share it previously expected.The company's third-quarter revenue came in at $670.74 million, missing analysts' estimates of $695.33 million. headtopics.com

Its life sciences unit, which provides medical technologies and lab equipment used in the discovery of new drugs, posted sales of $308 million, down 1.6% from a year earlier. Revenue from its diagnostics segment, which provides testing tools such as for genetic screening, fell 9% to $363 million, compared with last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company made a profit of $1.18 per share, falling short of analysts' estimates of $1.19 per share. Formerly known as PerkinElmer, the company last year divested three of its businesses to focus on life sciences' and diagnostics' units under its new name Revvity. headtopics.com

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Biden presses Netanyahu on protecting civilians, increasing aid for GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕