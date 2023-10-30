Reviva Pharma's schizophrenia drug succeeds in late-stage study

(Reuters) - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings said on Monday its experimental drug to treat adults with schizophrenia met the main goal of a late-stage study.

(Reuters) - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings said on Monday its experimental drug to treat adults with schizophrenia met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕