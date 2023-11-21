Retrial of Toronto mother accused of killing disabled daughter

The retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, who was previously convicted of killing her disabled daughter, has begun. The prosecution has presented its case, alleging that Ali smothered her daughter and staged a break-in. The defence is now presenting its arguments.





A Toronto mother's fight to clear her name in the death of her disabled 16-year-old daughter Cynara continues as her retrial, in which she once again faces a charge of first-degree murder, began at a downtown Toronto courtroom last week.

Cindy Ali, once convicted in death of her 16-year-old disabled daughter, sat for her first days of retrial in Toronto this week.

A Toronto mother's fight to clear her name in the death of her disabled 16-year-old daughter Cynara continues as her retrial, in which she once again faces a charge of first-degree murder, began at a downtown Toronto courtroom last week.

Cindy Ali was convicted of murdering her 16-year-old daughter Cynara during a break-in at their home in 2011. 'Disability bias found its way into almost every aspect of Cindy's case,' says Sherien Barsoum, director of the documentary Cynara.

Source: CBC

