Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced that the federal government is putting a three-year pause on the federal price on home heating oil. Trudeau says the move is being made to give everyone the "time and ability to switch to heat pumps."for home heating oil deliveries for three years will likely need to go further to boost the federal Liberals’ performance at the polls in the next election.

The temporary, three-year carbon pricing pause for home heating oil deliveries will take effect in two weeks and last until March 31, 2027, applying to every jurisdiction under the federal fuel charge. Only Quebec, British Columbia and the Northwest Territories are not part of the national program.

“Those are the reminders that the public gets, every time they fill up the car, every time they go to the grocery store,” he said. “A bunch of governments want to deflect blame for the discontent of their constituents and Justin Trudeau is currently a convenient punching bag.” headtopics.com

“I think it’s an acknowledgment that the carbon tax is harmful to Nova Scotians, to Canadians,” he said of the new measure. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs offered no praise to the prime minister, saying it doesn’t go far enough as he urged Ottawa to cancel the carbon pricing altogether.

King said until the province has better access to other fuel options, “all the tax does here is add to the cost at the pumps.”

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Goldman Says Pakistan Rupee to Retreat, Gains to Be Short-LivedGoldman Sachs Group Inc. warned gains in Pakistan’s rupee, which is among the world’s top performers in the past two months, will be short-lived given its financing risks. Read more ⮕

Stocks, Treasury yields retreat amid mixed earnings, economic dataKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International. Read more ⮕

Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policyThe issue of pricing on home heating oil resonates in Atlantic Canada, where one-third of homes still use heating oil, a far higher proportion than in the rest of Canada Read more ⮕

Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. Read more ⮕

Liberals 'dawdle' on billions in net-zero investment tax credits: NDP criticLandowner Duane Olson and his dog Bella walk past solar panels at the opening of the Michichi Solar project near Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Read more ⮕

Liberals pause carbon pricing on heating oil, double rural carbon price rebate top-upOTTAWA — The federal Liberals are increasing the carbon price rebate for rural Canadians and lifting the carbon price off home heating oil entirely for the... Read more ⮕