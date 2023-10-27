Retirees may be flocking back into the workforce as inflation eats into savings

Some retirees may be trying to make their way back into the workforce as the rising cost of living eats into their savings and makes holding down a job again necessary to pay the bills., according to a survey by staffing company Express Employment Professionals conducted by The Harris Poll. More than three-quarters of hiring managers said there’s been an increase in the number of seniors applying to junior roles compared to three years ago.

That increase comes as a period of high inflation and interest rates have sent the cost of living soaring and people in all income brackets are struggling to keep up, including retirees. Around 34 per cent said in a recent survey by Sun Life Financial Inc. that making ends meet in retirement has turned out to be more costly than they expected.

Yet a rise in starter-level job applications among older workers suggests some of those retirees may be harbouring regrets about quitting so soon. Employers watching it all unfold point to higher living costs as the root cause of the trend. “People are looking to add supplemental income and they have a higher chance of getting hired for an entry level job,” KV Aulakh, an Express Employment franchise owner in Barrie, Ont., said in the survey release. headtopics.com

Still, clinching one of those entry-level jobs to help make ends meet, whether retired or not, is no sure thing for a senior. Though 83 per cent of jobseekers think it’s fine to apply for a position they’re overqualified for, some employers may see an older worker’s resumé — likely bursting with skills and experience — as a red flag.risky because they fear the applicant could depart quickly, leaving the employer footing another bill to come up with a replacement.

Mismatched expectations about pay and responsibilities may also factor into employers’ preference for hiring younger people for entry-level positions, according to Express Employment’s report. There’s a desire among many employers to sign on those just beginning their careers, because such employees are more likely to stick around long term so they can move up the ranks of the company. headtopics.com

