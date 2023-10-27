Retired Colombian army officer gets life sentence in 2021 assassination of Haiti's president

German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, 45, is the second of 11 suspects detained and charged in Miami to be sentenced in what U.S. prosecutors have described as a conspiracy hatched in both Haiti and Florida to hire mercenaries to kidnap or kill Moise, who was slain at his private home near the Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince on July 7, 2021.

Rivera faced the maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment and now hopes that his sentence could be reduced in the future as part of a cooperation agreement he has signed with U.S. authorities. Federal Judge Jose E. Martinez handed down the sentence at a hearing in Miami that lasted less than 30 minutes.

The sentencing came just months after Haitian-Chilean businessman Rodolphe Jaar was sentenced to life in prison in June for his role in Moise's killing. Meanwhile, former Haitian senator John Joel Joseph is set to be sentenced in December. Eight more defendants are waiting trial next year in the United States. headtopics.com

The Colombian declined to make statements when the judge asked him if he had anything to say. “Not at the moment, your honor,” Rivera answered.

Read more:

CP24 »

Driver pleads guilty over 2021 crash that killed two University of B.C. studentsVANCOUVER — The BC Prosecution Service says a Vancouver man accused in the dangerous driving deaths of two University of British Columbia students has pleaded guilty. Read more ⮕

Driver pleads guilty over 2021 crash that killed two University of B.C. studentsVANCOUVER — The BC Prosecution Service says a Vancouver man accused in the dangerous driving deaths of two University of British Columbia students has pleaded guilty. Read more ⮕

Driver pleads guilty over 2021 crash that killed two University of B.C. studentsVANCOUVER — The BC Prosecution Service says a Vancouver man accused in the dangerous driving deaths of two University of British Columbia students has pleaded guilty. Read more ⮕

Driver pleads guilty over 2021 crash that killed two University of B.C. studentsVANCOUVER — The BC Prosecution Service says a Vancouver man accused in the dangerous driving deaths of two University of British Columbia students has pleaded guilty. Read more ⮕

Driver pleads guilty over 2021 crash that killed two University of B.C. studentsVANCOUVER — The BC Prosecution Service says a Vancouver man accused in the dangerous driving deaths of two University of British Columbia students has pleaded guilty. Read more ⮕

US Economy Grew at a 4.9% Pace Last Quarter, Fastest Since 2021The US economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years last quarter on a burst of consumer spending, which will be tested in coming months. Read more ⮕