Retired Banker Embraces Outdoor Activities in Sault Ste. Marie

As a younger man, Mike Kornell was working for the Royal Bank of Canada in downtown Toronto. In 2004 he was transferred by the financial institution to an RBC branch in Sault Ste. Marie and has never regretted it. “I’m fully tapped into the outdoor offerings of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma,” said Kornell, speaking to SooToday.
Now in his early 60s, Kornell is retired and an avid outdoors enthusiast who loves bicycling, canoeing, kayaking and cross country skiing in the Sault and surrounding area. Kornell is a longtime member and volunteer with the Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club. “One of the things I’ve liked to do in the past, and going forward, is sea kayaking on Lake Superior. That involves overnight trips, or for a week, where you have your tent and food in the hatches. It’s often me, my wife Denise and a couple of friends. You just camp on the beaches, enjoy the waves and the outdoors.” “I do a lot of backcountry canoeing too. I have a lightweight canoe and I go to Algonquin Park and Killarney Park. I portage from lake to lak
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 36. / 28,125 Read more »