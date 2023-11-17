Retired Army Veteran Saves Pregnant Woman from Criminal While Getting Coffee

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Mornings are hard, but a delicious cup of joe can improve anyone’s mood in an instant. However, not everyone knows how to prepare a good cup of coffee. Fortunately, we live in the age of Starbucks and drive-thrus, where friendly baristas serve that delicious beverage.
What’s the worst that can happen? Spilling hot drinks on the seat? Messed up order? Carjacking? When retired army veteran Shane Spicer was in line to get his coffee, he didn’t expect that moments later, he would have to jump in to defend a pregnant woman from a dangerous criminal. A town in Florida was in havoc after a career criminal went on a crime spree, robbing 7-Eleven, stealing a car and then crashing it. Some days are good, some are bad, and some are downright terrifying. November 7th began as any regular day in Ocala, Florida . Shane Spicer, a 37-year-old veteran, had just awoken and then drove to his local Starbucks for some coffee
