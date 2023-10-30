Retailers so key to Lansdowne Park, GoodLife could temporarily take over heritage building

(City of Ottawa)may focus on the state of its sporting facilities, but there's no doubt that Lansdowne 2.0's financial future hinges on the profitability of its retail arm.

"Retail is critical to the affordability of the overall partnership and the business case for redevelopment," city staff wrote in the 218-page report set to be presented to councillors this week, noting that the retail strategy contributes to Lansdowne's "year-round vitality."

OSEG's original plans had called for the rebuilt structure to add 67,000 square feet of retail, but the city and accounting firm Ernst & Young found it would provide "no financial benefit," citing the added cost of construction and financing.

The financial due diligence report noted "shortcomings in OSEG's model," suggesting it overlooked "real-world leasing complexities like tenant rollovers, vacancy lags, and the variable nature of rental growth.

Saravanamuttoo also suggested that when Ernst & Young described OSEG's retail assumptions as "optimistic," the consultant really meant "unlikely to ever happen." Saravanamuttoo said the city should do everything possible to accommodate GoodLife, but access to the Horticulture Building would be "a real problem" since it's such a great community space.

