Retailers Concerned About Spending Slowdown on Black Friday

Retailers are kicking off the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season on Friday with a bevy of discounts and other enticements. But executives are growing concerned with a spending slowdown that could temper sales on the day after Thanksgiving as well as throughout the holidays. Shoppers, powered by a solid job market and steady wage growth, had demonstrated a resilience that confounded economists and ran counter to sour sentiments expressed in opinion polls.

Such spending, while cautious, came despite higher prices in the grocery aisle and higher borrowing costs. But consumers are now coming under more pressure from dwindling savings, increased credit card debt and still stubborn inflation. In fact, shoppers cut their buying in October, ending six straight months of gain





Black Friday Deals Already Available as Retailers Rely on Discounts to Drive DemandMany Black Friday shopping deals are already available for shoppers looking to skip the long lines. Black Friday remains Canada's biggest shopping day, but with the high cost of living making consumers more cautious when it comes to spending, many retailers are relying on deep, and season-long, discounts to help drive demand. A big chunk of holiday shopping begins in November, but it seems the sale stickers on shop windows have come earlier this year.

