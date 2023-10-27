​Retail stocks to buy despite recent pressure: analyst

S&P 500 extends drop from its July peak to 10%Brazil Unlikely to Hit 2024 Zero-Deficit Target, Lula SaysIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionHasbro, Mattel Darken Already Gloomy Holiday Shopping OutlookOct.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyChevron Prioritizes Israeli Gas Deliveries During War, CFO SaysConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

BNP Paribas shares slip on weaker French retail, consumer financeMarket News Read more ⮕

Retail investors seek to buy the dip on US megacaps -Vanda ResearchRetail investors appear to be eager to buy up shares of the big U.S. tech and growth stocks that have been under pressure from mixed earnings results and... Read more ⮕

Retail investors seek to buy the dip on US megacaps -Vanda ResearchExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Why JD.com is 'best positioned' to capture China's recoveryJD.com (JD) stock plummeted over 50% year-to-date despite China's economic recovery and rising online retail sales. However, Anthony Sassine, senior... Read more ⮕

Amazon reports revenue that tops estimates on strong web salesAmazon.com Inc. reported quarterly revenue that topped analysts’ estimates, buoyed by rising sales in its retail and cloud computing units. Read more ⮕

Competition Bureau and Global Fuels agree to address Greenergy deal concernsOTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says it has reached a deal with Global Fuels Inc. to address concerns over the company's deal to buy Greenergy's Canadian retail fuel business. Read more ⮕