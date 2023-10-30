Retail is Lansdowne 2.0's moneymaker. Can it carry the project?

(City of Ottawa)The redevelopment discussions may focus on the state of its sporting facilities, but there's no doubt that Lansdowne 2.0's financial future hinges on the profitability of its retail arm.

"Retail is critical to the affordability of the overall partnership and the business case for redevelopment," city staff wrote in the 218-page report set to be presented to councillors this week, noting that the retail strategy contributes to Lansdowne's "year-round vitality."

The public-private partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has generated no income, with retail surfacing as the only steady moneymaker.Under the Lansdowne 2.0 plans, the area of retail space housing the GoodLife Fitness and team stores will need to be torn down so the aging Civic Centre and the stadium's north-side stands can be replaced. headtopics.com

The revised plan will focus on restoring lost space, adding a scant 8,000 square feet and ensuring a second-floor area suitable to host GoodLife Fitness — a tenant known to "generate traffic". He noted how far they stretch into the future, saying "obviously a lot can happen between now and then."

Michael Wernick, photographed here during his time as clerk of the Privy Council, says the partnership is hiding behind commercial confidentiality and should be more transparent. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)The city and OSEG are set to share the financial repercussions related to the temporary loss of retail space and stadium seating, pegged at $10 million. headtopics.com

