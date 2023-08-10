Restoring Confidence in Canada's Future Requires Leadership

The biggest challenge in Canada today is to restore confidence in our future. This is all about leadership. But where are the leaders we can trust in our political system, in our public institutions, in the corporate world, in our labour unions, or among public intellectuals? Who has a clear view on what Canada must do to meet our widespread challenges, pursue our best opportunities, and achieve the results we need? Most importantly, leadership must start at the top.

In our democratic society, it is the fundamental responsibility of a prime minster and the government he heads to demonstrate the vision and ability to define the big challenges—and priorities—the country faces, set out the strategy to address them, and to unite the country in pursuing the strategic priorities. This also means frankness in spelling out the costs and pain, as well as the rewards, at a time of great disruption and uncertainty. Based on current polls, it appears Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has lost the confidence of a large proportion of the population. Whether he can regain it remains to be seen





