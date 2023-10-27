Restaurant serves up food, comfort during Lewiston manhunt

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireLEWISTON, Maine (Reuters) - At Best Thai II in coastal Maine, the phone has been ringing off the hook.

Grocery stores, gas stations, hardware shops and schools have closed. Streets have often been devoid of traffic, except for patrolling police cars. Few people are out and about. "Obviously we're scared. We're just like any other human out there," said Hanjitsuwan, whose family has owned the restaurant in the town of Bath for more than a decade."But people have got to eat, and we've got to make a living, so we kind of have to just push through."

For regulars, the restaurant has been a comfort; a place not only to find food but to mix with others sharing the shock and grief that has descended on the region. Since Thursday, business has been"nonstop" between walk-in diners and calls for pick-up, Hanjitsuwan said. He and his staff worked late into the night to serve every customer - the regulars, but also travelers and news crews from all over the country who came to chronicle the latest American gun violence tragedy. headtopics.com

The wait at McDonald's reminded her of the pandemic, Martin said, when people rushed to stock up on food because so many stores were closing.In Auburn, the town adjacent to Lewiston, the checkout line at Roy's Foodland wrapped around the store all through Thursday. The family-owned store, opened 48 years ago, was the only option as all the big chains were shuttered."My store looks like it's been ransacked," said owner Michael Roy, who was greeting customers by name.

