Residents Upset Over Supportive Shelter Project in Edmonton

A supportive shelter pilot project to get more people out of encampments is upsetting residents of a north-central Edmonton neighbourhood, who feel the area has become the go-to for housing people who were recently homeless. Several modular trailers have been set up beside the former Sands Hotel, just off Fort Road, where NiGiNan Housing Ventures is creating permanent supportive housing.

Robert Enger, a resident in the area, expressed his frustration and stated that they are ruining his neighbourhood. The project aims to house the homeless, but residents question the location choice





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Woodcroft, assistant Manson after sluggish startEDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson's fates were already sealed before the Edmonton Oilers took the ice in Seattle Saturday night.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Woodcroft, assistant Manson after sluggish startEDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson's fates were already sealed before the Edmonton Oilers took the ice in Seattle Saturday night.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Woodcroft, assistant Manson after sluggish startEDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson's fates were already sealed before the Edmonton Oilers took the ice in Seattle Saturday night.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers Fire Coach Jay WoodcroftThe Edmonton Oilers have made a coaching change, relieving Jay Woodcroft of his duties. Kris Knoblauch is expected to be the next coach, with Paul Coffey as assistant coach.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

Gang Member and Son Shot and Killed at Edmonton Gas StationHarpreet Uppal, a known gang member, and his 11-year-old son were shot and killed at a gas station in southeast Edmonton. The incident has raised concerns about revenge attacks and the changing dynamics of organized crime.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers Players React to Coaching ChangeThe Edmonton Oilers players are still processing the shock of their coaching change. The reigning Hart Trophy winner received the news via text message that head coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant coach Dave Manson had been fired. The team's first full workout under new coach Kris Knoblauch took place on Monday morning.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »