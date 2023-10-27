Residents push for pause to proposed wind hydrogen project on Port au Port Peninsula

Posted: October 27, 2023 8:22 pmWind hydrogen project plans are ramping up for the Port au Port Peninsula and residents are continuing their push for a pause to the project for an environmental assessment to take place.

Today residents from Port au Port and Corduroy Valley brought their rally to St. John’s. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.

Read more:

NTVNewsNL »

Port au Port Peninsula wind project environmental concerns focus of St. John's rally FridayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Port au Port Peninsula wind project environmental concerns focus of St. John's rally FridayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Liberal bill updating sex-offender registry in response to court decision becomes lawThe new law requires judges to ask prosecutors if they have sought a victim&8217;s input when seeking a publication ban, and requires victims&8217; preferences about receiving information about their case after an offender&8217;s sentencing to be entered into the record. Read more ⮕

Trudeau nominates Alberta judge Moreau as next Supreme Court justiceMoreau&8217;s nomination means that women will make up a majority on the country&8217;s highest court for the first time in its history. Read more ⮕

Work underway to address issues raised by Citizens’ Respresentative, says Health MinisterHealth Minister Tom Osborne says some work is already underway to address issues raised by the Citizens&8217; Representative. That&8217;s after a new report highlighting challenges faced by caregivers of children with complex health needs. NTV&8217;s Beth Penney has the details. Read more ⮕

Econext conference kicks off in St. John’sThe Econext conference kicked off in St. John&8217;s this morning with a panel on clean energy, highlighting the work the province is doing to advance the emerging industry. NTV&8217;s Bailey Howard has the details. Read more ⮕