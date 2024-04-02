Residents Gather to Say Goodbye to Oak Tree Set for Removal

About 30 people gathered on Oak Bay’s Beach Drive Monday afternoon to say goodbye to a large oak tree set to be cut down this week. The tree, which leans over the sidewalk on Beach Drive near Oak Bay Marina, will be removed on Wednesday, according to a notice posted by the district. The roots are hollow, the angle of the tree has increased and it is in the process of failing, the notice says.

The impending removal of the tree has spurred residents to leave notes and poems to the tree in its hollow. One note addressed to “Dear old friend” says the note-writer touched the tree as they passed by each day. “You have touched my soul deeply… Our walks will not be quite the same,” it says. A group that gathered Monday to say goodbye observed a moment of silence before sharing parting words and joining hands around the tree. Cou

