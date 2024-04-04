Residents Clash with Metrolinx Over Noise Walls in Agincourt Neighbourhood

Metrolinx and residents in the Scarborough neighbourhood of Agincourt are clashing over the height and quality of noise walls behind their homes meant to reduce the sounds of passing trains. Randy MacDougall just wants to quietly enjoy retirement in the Agincourt home he's lived in for 35 years, but says a wall more than a metre too short for his liking is preventing him from doing that.

The wall at the end of his yard on Bellefontaine Street was constructed through a Metrolinx contract to block sound from trains on the Stouffville corridor between Finch Ave East and Sheppard Avenue East. He says, and is having the opposite of the intended effect. "The noise bounces off the far wall and comes back this way," he said. "For a second storey bedroom, it just bounces and comes back up

Metrolinx Residents Scarborough Agincourt Noise Walls Trains Height Quality Clash Ineffective Retirement

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBCToronto / 🏆 51. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Metrolinx's 'sanctimonious' ad campaign defending construction cost $2.25MThe transit agency said the $2.25 million includes production of the ads across nine languages, distribution and agency fees.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Metrolinx just hit another exciting milestone for the Ontario Line subwayAs Toronto residents anxiously wait for Metrolinx to reveal the opening date for the constantly delayed and long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT, si...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Metrolinx to ban some e-bikes on GO Trains starting next monthMetrolinx says it is not changing its e-bike policy that allows e-bikes on GO trains and buses, but that it's reviewing the policy in light of the e-bike fire on a TTC subway train last week.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Metrolinx to Restrict E-Bikes with Non-Certified BatteriesMetrolinx announces new policy to restrict e-bikes with non-certified batteries on trains due to safety concerns and increasing number of fires caused by faulty lithium-ion batteries.

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »

New carriages coming to Metrolinx GO trains as part of bike rules reviewMetrolinx is adding eight bike carriages to its network amidst an exposition in the number of bikes and e-bikes coming in and out of Toronto on its GO trains.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Metrolinx offers new solution for food delivery bikes clogging up GO trains in TorontoSome Toronto commuters have found their journey into and out of the downtown core more crowded than ever lately thanks to hordes of food delivery c...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »