Residents asked to keep an eye out for elusive wolf-dog mix-breed in Vancouver Island

Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it. Gary Shade, co-founder of Find Lost and Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island, says his organization has provided a large trap and camera to try to catch the animal that has approached other dogs and horses over 68 hectares near Coombs, B.C.

He says it's believed the approximately 68-kilogram dog was abandoned at the end of September and may have been at least partially domesticated before becoming too much for its owner

