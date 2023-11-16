Reservist's Fight Against Canada's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Could Have Led to Mutiny, Court Martial Hears

A reservist's fight against Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the Armed Forces came close to mutiny and could have spurred protests similar to the storming of the United States Capitol in January 2021, a court martial in British Columbia heard Wednesday.

Warrant Officer James Topp, a former soldier with more than 30 years of service for Canada, including multiple deployments to Croatia, Afghanistan and other war zones, should face severe punishment for using his military rank and uniform to publicly challenge the Armed Forces' COVID-19 vaccine mandates, prosecutor Major Ben Richard told the court martial. "We call on this court to order a robust sentence," said Richard. "This is a case about an experienced and seasoned warrant officer leveraging his rank and uniform to publicly challenge his chain of command and his democratically elected government." Topp, 52, who refused to be vaccinated, is expected to be sentenced Thursda

