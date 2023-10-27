Researcher centre wants to pay people to catch whooping cough, live in isolation in Halifax

The Canadian Center for Vaccinology is looking for volunteers to be exposed to whooping cough and live in isolation for up to three weeks in Halifax.

The number of cases of whooping cough has reduced over the years thanks to vaccines, but the virus is still common and can be fatal for infants.So in hopes of developing a more effective vaccine, the Canadian Center for Vaccinology is running another human challenge trial as part of its ongoing research of the virus.is a serious and highly contagious disease, affecting 1,000 - 3,000 Canadians each year. Babies are most at risk, but it can also affect adults and children.

Has it been a while since you were vaccinated against pertussis? Are you 18-40 years old? Want to help with vaccinePeople must be 18-40 years of age, be in good health, yield normal limits during a physical examination and blood test and be able to stay in the challenge unit for the full 16-21 days and nights.However, it’s more than a room with a single bed. Each of the 10 rooms has Wi-Fi, a television, mini fridge, workspace and ensuite bathroom. headtopics.com

"Despite a short period of feeling under the weather, some volunteers from previous challenge trials have even described their experiences as a kind of vacation."

